It is now less than a week until Liverpool resume action at Man City, with good and bad news on the injury front for Luis Diaz, Thiago and more.

The Reds are back in action after 17 days this Saturday, when they visit the Etihad for the first of their final 12-game stretch.

Any hope of finishing in the top four rests on taking as many points as possible from these remaining fixtures, and a trip to the defending champions could prove a tough one.

Jurgen Klopp could have Diaz back in his matchday squad, however, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce among those to report on the winger’s fitness.

Joyce has explained that the No. 23 trained alongside the Liverpool academy ranks throughout last week and will now rejoin the first-team squad for sessions.

He added, though, that it “remains to be seen” whether Diaz will be involved this weekend, with the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe also bringing word from club sources that it “may be too soon.”

There is still “a chance,” though, with earlier reports suggesting he could be on track for a cameo.

Meanwhile, Joyce revealed that Thiago is not due to be part of the squad to face Man City, as he “is adhering to an individual programme following a hip complaint.”

David Lynch, writing for Football Insider, reported that the Spaniard is “not expected to be fit to feature,” despite staff hoping he would be “ready for a comeback” by now.

Thiago has already missed eight games with his injury, including both legs of the Champions League last-16 defeat to Real Madrid.

It is a new injury, however, for left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who was forced off after just 24 minutes of Greece’s 0-0 draw with Lithuania on Monday.

Tsimikas complained of pain in his rib and was replaced by Dimitris Giannoulis, and though there is yet to be word from the Greek FA, journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos has claimed it “seemed not serious.”

The 26-year-old will travel back to Merseyside this week to undergo treatment if required, which is the same for Darwin Nunez, who missed Uruguay duty due to a cut ankle.

Like Cody Gakpo, who recovered from an illness to feature in the Netherlands’ 3-0 win over Gibraltar, Nunez is not considered a major doubt for Saturday.

Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are the only other senior absentees at this stage, with the pair both not due back until pre-season.