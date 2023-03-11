Liverpool can move into the top four with a win over Bournemouth today, at least temporarily. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Vitality is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Arthur, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino
Bournemouth: Neto; Zemura, Stephens, Kelly; Senesi, Billing, Rothwell, Smith; Ouattara, Anthony, Solanke
Subs: Travers, Mepham, Fredericks, Vina, Cook, Christie, Brooks, Moore, Semenyo
