BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp steps off the team bus as he arrives before the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League match here

Liverpool can move into the top four with a win over Bournemouth today, at least temporarily. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Vitality is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Arthur, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino

Bournemouth: Neto; Zemura, Stephens, Kelly; Senesi, Billing, Rothwell, Smith; Ouattara, Anthony, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Fredericks, Vina, Cook, Christie, Brooks, Moore, Semenyo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

