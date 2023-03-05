Man United are the visitors to Anfield as Liverpool aim to take a step closer to the top four. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones, Carvalho, Firmino, Jota
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Subs: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Malacia, McTominay, Sabitzer, Sancho, Garnacho, Elanga
