LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Manchester United's Carlos Henrique Casimiro (C) is challenged by Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Man United – Follow the Premier League match here

Man United are the visitors to Anfield as Liverpool aim to take a step closer to the top four. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones, Carvalho, Firmino, Jota

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Malacia, McTominay, Sabitzer, Sancho, Garnacho, Elanga

Our coverage updates automatically below:

