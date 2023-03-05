Man United are the visitors to Anfield as Liverpool aim to take a step closer to the top four. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones, Carvalho, Firmino, Jota

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Malacia, McTominay, Sabitzer, Sancho, Garnacho, Elanga

