Since joining Liverpool in 2021, Claudio Taffarel has married his club duties with a role at goalkeeping coach with Brazil, but that has now ended.

Taffarel, the legendary Brazilian goalkeeper, signed a deal with the Reds two years ago on the recommendation of Alisson.

Alisson‘s request to bring in his compatriot, to work alongside John Achterberg and assistant Jack Robinson, came due to their relationship from the national team setup.

The 56-year-old has largely worked in bringing through the next generation of goalkeepers on Merseyside – including Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies – but his tutelage also spans to the senior stoppers.

During international breaks and tournaments such as the World Cup, though, Taffarel would travel with Brazil as part of their coaching staff in a role held since 2014.

According to Globo Esporte, however, he has now been relieved of his duties as part of a clearout following manager Tite’s departure in December.

Tite stepped down after Brazil’s defeat to Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals, and now a host of his support team have also left, with only six remaining as part of the new unit led by interim coach Ramon Menezes.

Taffarel has been replaced by Silvio Jardim, who also works with Brazilian side America-MG.

He is still expected to retain his role with Liverpool, and could now stay on Merseyside on a full-time basis – which could certainly benefit the club.

Beyond Pitaluga and Davies, who are considered the next in line, the likes of Vitezslav Jaros, Jakub Ojrzynski, Fabian Mrozek and Luke Hewitson are also on the academy books.

There could be a promotion in the ranks this summer, too, with Adrian‘s contract due to expire and Caoimhin Kelleher likely to push for a transfer.

That would leave the No. 2 and No. 3 spots open behind Alisson, though it is probable that Liverpool would bring in at least one senior goalkeeper to replace Adrian.

Whether Pitaluga or Davies are seen as the more viable candidate for backup remains to be seen, and Taffarel could play a key role in determining that.

Taffarel’s exit from the Brazil staff is not thought to have any bearing on Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all being omitted from Menezes’ first squad.