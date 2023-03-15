★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's supporters sit outside HomeBaked before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans’ favourite bakery to expand after receiving new funding

The famous community-owned bakery, Homebaked, is set to grow further after receiving funding National Lottery funding to help train more of the local community.

Over the last few years, a pre-match trip to Homebaked has become a ritual for thousands of Liverpool supporters.

The shop’s selection of football-themed pies has become an attraction for fans who wish to sample pastries such as the Shankly or the Kloppage roll.

Located opposite The Kop, on the corner of Oakfield Road, the Homebaked Co-operative is a community-owned asset that employs locals and is helped run by volunteers, especially when it gets busy on a match day.

The bakery has now been granted £95,000 in National Lottery funding, to deliver a programme of baking training and volunteering.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Supporters frequent HomeBaked, a community bakery outside Anfield, before the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Homebaked’s treasurer, Sally Anne Watkiss, said the bakery “has very deep roots in the community and its model of employing local people, while providing support and training through a successful trading business, shows the ‘art of the possible’ to our community and beyond.”

She added that the new training programme “will positively impact hundreds of people in our community.

“We constantly receive requests for training from our partner organisations in the area and this will enable us to meet that need.”

Since its inception in 2012, the Homebaked Co-operative has consistently been a positive force in the Anfield area.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the bakery provided 100 loaves a day to local food banks; put together 150 school meal packages and distributed over 1,000 treat boxes to key workers.

So, next time you’re fortunate enough to be at the match, one of Homebaked’s renowned pies would definitely serve as a better pre-match snack than a bland hot dog!

