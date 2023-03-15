★ PREMIUM
MADRID, SPAIN - Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans left baffled by Darwin Nunez sub and Trent’s overhit passing

Liverpool exited the Champions League with a whimper following a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the Bernabeu, a fourth defeat to Real Madrid in six seasons.

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Champions League Last 16 Second Leg, Bernabeu
March 15, 2023

Goals: Benzema 78′

Like most things this season for Liverpool, it certainly wasn’t to be.

The reds left themselves with it all to do after a devastating turnaround at Anfield saw them fall to a 5-2 defeat in the first leg, and an attacking line-up and mindset ultimately wasn’t enough for the historic comeback required in order to progress.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the evening with just over 10 minutes to play, but the truth is that story ended long before that.

There will certainly be no silverware for the Reds this season, and fans reacted online to an ultimately disappointing performance and result at the Bernabeu.

 

Perplexing use of subs

A common theme in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp‘s choice of substitutions left many Liverpool fans puzzled. The decision to take off Darwin Nunez shortly after the hour mark was a particularly big talking point:

 

Wasteful set pieces

Liverpool weren’t without encouragement from Madrid at times, but it was a night to forget as far as corners and free kicks were concerned. Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular looked well off the boil:

“Soooo many over hit balls…why!!??”

Richard Hall in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Alisson shines again

Liverpool had a mountain to climb from the outset, but had it not been for our Brazilian goalkeeper the tie may have been put to bed an awful lot earlier.

“I feel so bad for how Allisons’ incredible efforts are wasted by this team sometimes.”

Jack O’ Lantern in the This Is Anfield comments

 

“No urgency”

MADRID, SPAIN - Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Many Liverpool supporters were frustrated at the lack of intensity and drive shown by the side given the gravity of the situation and the scale of the task:

Despite an inescapable sense of inevitability, crashing out of Europe is never fun and it is ultimately a very disappointing night to be a Liverpool supporter.

The Reds somehow now have 17 days to regroup before the small matter of a trip to the Etihad to face Man City.

Let’s hope we can shake this one off quickly enough to ensure that we will be back for another crack at the competition again next season!

