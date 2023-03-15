Liverpool exited the Champions League with a whimper following a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the Bernabeu, a fourth defeat to Real Madrid in six seasons.

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Champions League Last 16 Second Leg, Bernabeu

March 15, 2023

Goals: Benzema 78′

Like most things this season for Liverpool, it certainly wasn’t to be.

The reds left themselves with it all to do after a devastating turnaround at Anfield saw them fall to a 5-2 defeat in the first leg, and an attacking line-up and mindset ultimately wasn’t enough for the historic comeback required in order to progress.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the evening with just over 10 minutes to play, but the truth is that story ended long before that.

There will certainly be no silverware for the Reds this season, and fans reacted online to an ultimately disappointing performance and result at the Bernabeu.

Perplexing use of subs

A common theme in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp‘s choice of substitutions left many Liverpool fans puzzled. The decision to take off Darwin Nunez shortly after the hour mark was a particularly big talking point:

Think the subs have killed us — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) March 15, 2023

My head went at the Nunez sub tbh. Wild shout from Jurgen that — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) March 15, 2023

Never say anything about Jürgen, but the fact he keeps Salah on when he’s having absolute stinkers is wearing thin. Should have been hauled off against Bournemouth and again tonight, before Núñez was. — — (@Guggsey) March 15, 2023

I will never ever in my whole life understand Klopp subs. It like he says to himself ‘what sub makes absolutely zero sense right now’ then makes it. Haha. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) March 15, 2023

If there's no knock then that's a mad one from the manager — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) March 15, 2023

Goals per game with Nunez on the pitch – 2.62 Goals per game without Nunez on the pitch – 1.02 — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) March 15, 2023

Changes have taken away any LFC in behind threat. Strange bringing off Nuñez when needing goals. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) March 15, 2023

Liverpool a completely different team throughout this season with and without Nunez. Been the biggest threat by a mile, then taken off on the hour, thus killing any attacking outlet Liverpool had. Just another in a long, long list of baffling decisions this season. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) March 15, 2023

Wasteful set pieces

Liverpool weren’t without encouragement from Madrid at times, but it was a night to forget as far as corners and free kicks were concerned. Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular looked well off the boil:

In terms of how we have performed this season, we have done well to go in 0-0 at half time. As always, no teeth in midfield and our set pieces seem like we don't ever practice. Our goalie has kept us in it. — Kenny ?? (@redkenneth77) March 15, 2023

Trent has been truly awful. — Carl (@Carl_M79) March 15, 2023

I’m sorry but Trent for the goal is absolutely horrific. There is just no excuse for that lack of awareness/effort. Nearly as bad as our substitutions – the game went flat as soon as we did them. Out with a whimper. #RMALIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) March 15, 2023

I don't think I've ever seen Trent pass the ball as bad. Overhit every set piece. #LFC — Peter Carroll (@PistolP83) March 15, 2023

“Soooo many over hit balls…why!!??”

Richard Hall in the This Is Anfield comments

Any idea why Trent has taken every corner like he’s trying to kick the ball all the way back to Liverpool? — KLOPP 2026 ?? (@ThoseScouseLads) March 15, 2023

Alisson shines again

Liverpool had a mountain to climb from the outset, but had it not been for our Brazilian goalkeeper the tie may have been put to bed an awful lot earlier.

Honestly, Alisson is superhuman. Had the odd brain fart this season, but still the best goalkeeper in the world by a distance. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 15, 2023

There’s no one better than Alisson. — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) March 15, 2023

Can we take a moment to appreciate Alisson Becker for saving us. We’re nothing without him. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 15, 2023

“I feel so bad for how Allisons’ incredible efforts are wasted by this team sometimes.”

Jack O’ Lantern in the This Is Anfield comments

Alisson Becker is out of this world — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 15, 2023

“No urgency”

Many Liverpool supporters were frustrated at the lack of intensity and drive shown by the side given the gravity of the situation and the scale of the task:

3 goals down and not a sense of urgency? — KJ?? (@001013_jklfc) March 15, 2023

Madrid have shown more desire and they were 5-2 up… says it all. — GL (@garylouth) March 15, 2023

Can’t understand tonight at all. A mountain to climb, but playing like we have tonight is disgraceful. Nobody showing any urgency, everybody reluctant to hit one in this second half. A miserable evening — — (@Guggsey) March 15, 2023

Like watching a legends game tonight with the pedestrian like intensity and lack of drive in this #lfc team. RM playing at 70% and strolling through. Mentality monsters are finished…. — Paul Caslin* (@paulcaslin) March 15, 2023

Most frustrating thing about this is there’s been no sense of urgency anytime we’ve had the ball to try and go forward. — Nick Preece (@nickpreece85) March 15, 2023

Despite an inescapable sense of inevitability, crashing out of Europe is never fun and it is ultimately a very disappointing night to be a Liverpool supporter.

The Reds somehow now have 17 days to regroup before the small matter of a trip to the Etihad to face Man City.

Let’s hope we can shake this one off quickly enough to ensure that we will be back for another crack at the competition again next season!