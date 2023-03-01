There’s a growing feeling that Liverpool will be in the market for centre-backs this summer, with the Reds scouting two youngsters from Portugal.

Jurgen Klopp has made clear that “changes” will be made to his playing squad before next season, with a midfield overhaul the priority.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes continue to be linked with a move to Anfield, but Liverpool’s issues at the back have led to some suggestions that new defenders could also be on the agenda.

And on Wednesday, GOAL‘s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones confirmed recent reports that centre-backs Antonio Silva of Benfica and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP have both been scouted by the club this season.

Silva, who only turned 19 last October, has made himself a regular at the heart of Benfica’s defence this season, and was part of Portugal’s squad for the World Cup at the end of last year.

Inacio, 21, is a left sided centre-back who has also been a regular for Sporting this season.

Jones says both players “are expected to be the subject of transfer offers this summer,” with Real Madrid and Man United among those also linked with Silva.

Earlier this year, Jones reported that there is a feeling among some at Liverpool that this could be Joel Matip’s last season at Liverpool, with Joe Gomez‘s form and Ibrahima Konate‘s struggle for fitness also contributing to their defensive issues this term.

The report also adds that Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill and Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite are “admired,” but are unlikely to be attainable because of Liverpool’s rivalries with both clubs.

RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol has made clear his intentions to play in the Premier League, but Jones believes a price tag that would be “well over £70m” could be a stumbling block.

Perr Schuurs of Torino and West Ham‘s Nayef Aguerd are also name-checked by Jones as centre-backs that Liverpool have monitored.

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs is another to have linked Liverpool with a move for Gvardiol. He also claims the Reds have an interest in Wolves‘ Max Kilman, and says they were big admirers of Benoit Badiashile before his move from Monaco to Chelsea.

Away from midfielders, SPORT1’s chief reporter Patrik Berger has told Redmen TV that Liverpool remain “frontrunners” to sign Jude Bellingham, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada also a possible target on a free transfer.