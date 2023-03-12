With Roberto Firmino leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, there is no shortage of suitors for the striker, including clubs from the United States.

Firmino, who has confirmed his intention to depart on the expiry of his contract in July, will be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer.

After eight years on Merseyside, he will move on at the age of 31, having acknowledged the emergence of a new generation of strikers at Anfield in Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

It is a decision Jurgen Klopp understood, though both the manager and those within the club were eager to retain Firmino beyond the current campaign.

As far as he is concerned, Firmino is solely focused on Liverpool until his final game, but his agent, Roger Wittmann, will now be fielding offers from interested clubs.

According to American journalist Tom Bogert, MLS franchise St. Louis City SC are among those who want to sign the No. 9.

Interestingly, St. Louis’ squad is being put together by sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, who is claimed to have discovered Firmino while in a similar position at Hoffenheim, prompting his move to Europe from Figueirense.

St. Louis are not the only MLS outfit looking at Firmino, however, with champions LAFC also linked.

But as with a prospective return to Brazil with Internacional – which, according to UOL, was quickly deemed “unfeasible” – a move to the United States is unlikely at this stage.

Instead, as explained by UOL journalist Bruno Andrade, the trailblazing false nine is expected to remain in Europe, with Germany, Spain, France and Italy all options.

The belief is that Firmino will not consider another Premier League club out of respect for Liverpool, with Inter Milan seemingly his most likely destination.

Transfermarkt‘s Manuel Veth describes Inter as in “pole position” for a high-profile free transfer, as “the player’s camp prefers a transfer to Italy.”

It is certainly easy to see Firmino thriving in Serie A, while Inter are in the process of revamping their attack as Romelu Lukaku’s loan expires at the end of the season and Edin Dzeko turns 37 later this month.

Firmino could seek advice from former team-mate Lucas Leiva, who extended his top-level career with Lazio, spending five productive seasons in Rome after leaving Liverpool in 2017.

Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and Saudi club Al-Nassr are among the others touted with an interest.