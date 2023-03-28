★ PREMIUM
Salah, Bellingham, Gravenberch
Salah routs Malawi & Bellingham contract offer – Latest LFC News

As we edge closer to a return to action this weekend, the main stories include a big international win for Mohamed Salah and Borussia Dortmund’s plans to tie down Jude Bellingham.

 

Salah shines in 4-0 win for Egypt

Mohamed Salah of Egypt during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group D match between Egypt and Sudan at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on January 19, 2022 in YAOUNDE, Cameroon. (Photo by SF)

It was a successful afternoon for Mo Salah as he led his Egypt team to a 4-0 victory over Malawi.

The 30-year-old registered a goal and an assist in his country’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and Liverpool fans will be pleased to hear that he came off the pitch healthily after 75 minutes.

Salah’s strike comes shortly after being honoured for netting his 50th international goal, and the win puts Egypt level with Naby Keita‘s Guinea on nine points after four games

 

Bellingham contract offer & Liverpool’s pre-season plans

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 7, 2023: Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won 2-0, 2-1 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to offer Jude Bellingham upwards of £200,000 to persuade him to stay at the club beyond the summer (Bild)
  • Ryan Gravenberch is still hoping to take his chance at Bayern Munich but Liverpool are said to remain interested should the midfielder fail to break into the side (Sport1)

 

Injury latest & Van Dijk criticism

Injured Luis Díaz walks on crutches . (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

What else is going on?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 23, 2017: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's head coach Julian Nagelsmann shakes hands with Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the UEFA Champions League Play-Off 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Tottenham have reportedly made contact with Julian Nagelsmann over their vacant managerial position (Sky Germany)

  • Chelsea could be forced to sell a number of their senior players this summer in order to meet FFP regulations (The Times)

  • Harry Kane believes that scoring 100 goals for England is “not out of the question” (BBC)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

We caught up with former defender Sami Hyypia to test his knowledge of his own career, check it out!

It is a huge night for Andy Robertson’s Scotland as they host 2008 & 2012 champions Spain in their second European Championship qualifier.

The game can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage from Hampden Park starting at 7pm (BST).

