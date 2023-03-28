As we edge closer to a return to action this weekend, the main stories include a big international win for Mohamed Salah and Borussia Dortmund’s plans to tie down Jude Bellingham.

Salah shines in 4-0 win for Egypt

It was a successful afternoon for Mo Salah as he led his Egypt team to a 4-0 victory over Malawi.

The 30-year-old registered a goal and an assist in his country’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and Liverpool fans will be pleased to hear that he came off the pitch healthily after 75 minutes.

Salah’s strike comes shortly after being honoured for netting his 50th international goal, and the win puts Egypt level with Naby Keita‘s Guinea on nine points after four games

Bellingham contract offer & Liverpool’s pre-season plans

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to offer Jude Bellingham upwards of £200,000 to persuade him to stay at the club beyond the summer (Bild)

Ryan Gravenberch is still hoping to take his chance at Bayern Munich but Liverpool are said to remain interested should the midfielder fail to break into the side (Sport1)

Liverpool will visit Asia for a one-stop pre-season tour this summer in a move which is likely to please Jurgen Klopp (Football Insider)

Injury latest & Van Dijk criticism

Luis Diaz has a chance of being available for the weekend’s clash with Man City but Thiago remains sidelined

Virgil van Dijk has responded to criticism from Dutch legends Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit after the defender was accused of causing “chaos”

Conor Bradley says he is focusing on a strong end to his season with Bolton rather than looking ahead to what may come afterwards

What else is going on?

Tottenham have reportedly made contact with Julian Nagelsmann over their vacant managerial position (Sky Germany)

Chelsea could be forced to sell a number of their senior players this summer in order to meet FFP regulations (The Times)

Harry Kane believes that scoring 100 goals for England is “not out of the question” (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

We caught up with former defender Sami Hyypia to test his knowledge of his own career, check it out!

It is a huge night for Andy Robertson’s Scotland as they host 2008 & 2012 champions Spain in their second European Championship qualifier.

The game can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage from Hampden Park starting at 7pm (BST).