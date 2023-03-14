Jurgen Klopp has reveals that Stefan Bajcetic is out of the Real Madrid match with a longer-term injury.

Speaking ahead of the Reds trip to the Bernabeu, Klopp confirmed that Bajcetic would miss the Champions League tie, but added also that the youngster’s injury is more long term.

According to Klopp, the youngster has suffered a “stress response” around the adductor area.

The German said that Bajcetic “doesn’t feel a lot but we have to let it settle…

“He’s now out. I don’t know exactly how long.”

Bajcetic now joins Thiago and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines, who Klopp also confirmed would miss the Madrid match through illness.

It provides an opportunity for Naby Keita and Curtis Jones to make an impact – neither were in the matchday squad against Bournemouth.

Fabio Carvalho is also an option but James Milner is the more likely to start alongside Harvey Elliott and Fabinho.

Following the Champions League second leg, there’s over two and a half weeks until Liverpool’s next match, which could give Bajcetic time to recover for the away trip to Man City on April 1.