When you dispatch your bitter rivals to the tune of 7-0, there’s always going to be a jubilant celebration on and off the pitch. Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t let the moment pass him by.

The confidence in the Man United camp heading into Sunday’s fixture was swiftly torn to shreds by Jurgen Klopp‘s men, with seemingly everything they touched turning into gold.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice with Roberto Firmino perfectly rounding off the night to see the final scoreboard read 7-0.

Anfield at its ruthless best. And that was just the reminder Alexander-Arnold served up post-match.

There was no caption on his social media post, but there didn’t need to be. A selfie with ‘This Is Anfield’ in the background and the 7-0 scoreboard said it all. We love it:

The night was a jubilant one for Liverpool’s forwards, with Salah celebrating a record 129th Premier League goal, the most of any Red in history, and Firmino soaking up the love:

With a clean sheet to boot, the defence was similarly in “seventh heaven.” And you’re right Virgil, it did feel “pretty good”:

With Liverpool on a top-four charge, this result is the perfect way to pile the pressure on those around them in the table, as, at the core, this performance “is us:”

We’re still riding high and will be for some time, for the players, though, they’ll soon be turning their attention to Bournemouth – who cannot be taken lightly despite their lowly 20th position.

Up the 7-0 Reds!