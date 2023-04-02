2 former Reds sent off after starting “carnage” with touchline brawl

The Championship is home to a number of former Liverpool players, and Joe Allen hit the headlines on Wednesday evening after being sent off for his role in a brawl.

And he was not the only former Red to be given his marching orders, with Preston manager Ryan Lowe – an ex-Liverpool youth player – also dismissed after it all boiled over at Swansea.

The Swans were hosting Preston in a crucial league match and put a dent in the latter’s play-off hopes with a 4-2 victory, with Allen scoring Swansea’s second goal.

It all boiled over just before the final whistle, though, as Allen, who had been substituted earlier in the game, got in a touchline scuffle with opposing manager Lowe.

The flashpoint came after Preston failed to kick the ball out of play for a Swansea head injury, Allen and Lowe then clashed and a melee erupted between both benches – players and coaches alike.

Lowe is said to have pushed Allen and sparked the confrontation, with referee Oliver Langford showing both a red card after the benches had settled some minutes later after numerous brawls broke out.

The Preston manager refused to speak to the media post-match, but Swansea boss Russell Martin offered his perspective on the “carnage.”

“Ryan pushes Joe and all chaos ensues. The game should be stopped, but it isn’t,” Martin explained.

“Ryan pushes Joe and after that it’s carnage. If that doesn’t happen I don’t think any of it happens.

“I’ve watched it back. I don’t think it’s pretty for anyone.”

While two ex-Reds were involved in instigating the brawl, another was not too far away with Ben Woodburn, an unused substitute for Preston, looking to pull players apart.

Allen is expected to receive a three-game ban, which will all but end his season with Swansea, who sit five points outside the play-off spots, having only three games left on their schedule.

The 33-year-old rejoined Swansea last summer after six years at Stoke and has made 28 appearances for the Swans – both his first assist and goal came against Preston on what was an eventful evening for the midfielder.