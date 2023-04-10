Average Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Arsenal as Konate excels

Liverpool were both awful and excellent in their 2-2 draw away to Arsenal, with numerous players producing Jekyll-and-Hyde performances.

The Reds faced a daunting challenge against the Premier League leaders on Sunday, as Anfield witnessed a classic contest.

Liverpool were 2-0 down in no time after a shambolic start, but they battled to earn a point, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino finding the net.

The result means two more points dropped in the top-four battle, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men seemingly all but out of contention now.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored and FotMob.

Ibrahima Konate (7.8) was seen as Liverpool’s outstanding performer at Anfield, earning the highest overall average.

The 23-year-old was a dominant presence at the heart of the Reds’ defence, biting into tackles and making key interceptions.

According to FotMob, Konate made eight recoveries in total, as well as three interceptions, standing out as the best defender on the pitch.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt the Frenchman “roused” the home crowd with a “very strong challenge” on Granit Xhaka, as he helped Liverpool raise their level in the second half.

In second place was Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.0), who was superb after the break, creating Firmino’s equaliser with a superb nutmeg and cross.

TIA’s Mark Delgado admitted that the right-back was “beaten by routine runs in behind,” but also noted he was “better” after the interval.

Completing the top three was Alisson (6.5) and Cody Gakpo (6.5), although in truth, neither were exactly influential on the day.

Doyle claimed that Alisson had “no chance” with either of Arsenal‘s goals, while Delgado thought Gakpo provided “constant runs and movement off the ball.”

As for the worst player, Virgil van Dijk (5.4) was horribly off the boil in the first half and got the lowest score, which is a real rarity.

Liverpool now have eight days without a game, before making the trip to Leeds a week on Monday (8pm UK).