Liverpool are back at Anfield in search of their first win in five matches, and Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his XI for Arsenal‘s visit.

The manager called on Anfield to show its power again on Sunday but he will know, like many others, that his side must first turn up for the fight.

There are 10 games remaining on the schedule and a result against the Gunners could be the turning point we have all been yearning for.

Alisson will hope to assist in the matter, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho again lines up alongside Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones in a unchanged midfield.

There are changes in the forward line, though, with Mohamed Salah returning to the XI next to Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

On the bench, the manager can turn to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, while Thiago has returned to the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Firmino, Nunez

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Substitutes: Turner, Tierney, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard