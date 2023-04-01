Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting lineup after a 16-day break, with Diogo Jota among the starters for today’s trip to Man City.

The Reds have not been in action since their 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid in mid-March, with fixture postponement and internationals leading to a long gap in games.

However, today brings the first of three crucial games in nine days, with Man City the opponents at the Etihad.

Alisson was one of those to have taken advantage of the extended break, and starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

At the base of the midfield starts Fabinho, joined by Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott.

Jota is perhaps a surprise starter, with the Portuguese taking a place in the forward line alongside Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

There is no place in the squad yet for Luis Diaz, despite his return to training, but the likes of Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino are on the bench.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland misses out for Man City due to an ongoing groin injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur, Firmino, Nunez

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez

Substitutes: Ortega, Laporte, Walker, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Perrone, Palmer, Bernardo