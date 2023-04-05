Despite watching another drab display from Liverpool, one young supporter was still left with a happy memory from his trip to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool avoided their fourth consecutive defeat but still flattered to deceive as they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Chelsea, who now sit 11th in the Premier League.

With Brighton and Aston Villa also winning on Tuesday night, the result means Liverpool are in eighth spot, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham but with a game in hand.

There were no goals to celebrate for the visitors but one supporter was left with a special birthday memory when Nunez handed him his shirt after the final whistle.

Darwin Núñez gives his shirt to a child.

The young supporter was in the away end at Stamford Bridge and held a sign that read: “Nunez, I love you more than my Dad. It’s my birthday.”

The Sky Sports cameras spotted Nunez making a beeline for the young Red and handing over his shirt, with the child then turning away crying tears of joy.

And the support shown by those around him in the stands was just as heartwarming.

Darwin Nunez makes one little lad's night by going across to the away end and giving him his shirt.

Since arriving at Anfield in the summer, Nunez has become something of a cult hero among some supporters.

Exciting the younger generation with his ambitious shots and fast breaks on the wing, the attacker’s chaotic style of play isn’t always what’s required for Jurgen Klopp but it does usually makes for great entertainment.

Nunez has 14 goals in 35 games for Liverpool this season and was emerging as one of the Reds’ key players before the World Cup, signing off before the break with two goals in a 3-1 win against Southampton.

Since Christmas, the 23-year-old has scored just four times for the Reds and his next opportunity to add to his tally is at Anfield on Sunday, against Arsenal who lead the Premier League by eight points.