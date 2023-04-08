Divock Origi holds a special place in Liverpool hearts for his legendary moments, but his legacy has not translated over to his new club.

The Belgian joined AC Milan last summer upon the expiry of his contract at Liverpool, leaving as one of the most popular figures in the club’s recent history.

Historic goals in games that included the 2019 Champions League final and semi-final comeback against Barcelona have cemented his name in Liverpool folklore.

Unfortunately for Origi, he has yet to feel that same level of affection in Milan, with sections of his own supporters making their feelings heard after his latest performance against Empoli.

The forward was replaced by Olivier Giroud with 20 minutes of his side’s 0-0 draw with Empoli to play, with Football Italia noting that he left the field to a chorus of boos and jeers by sections of the San Siro crowd.

The 27-year-old has managed just two goals in Serie A this season and a series of missed chances in the goalless draw prompted many of the home fans to lose their patience.

Origi touched the ball just 24 times in 69 minutes, and fans online were equally damning in their responses, with one supporter questioning “what exactly does he do?”

We signed Origi for free and still got scammed — ? (@nemaccer) April 7, 2023

What exactly does Origi do? — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) April 7, 2023

Origi has never played this sport before. There was never a Liverpool stint it’s all fake — IZGaleno (@IZCheek) April 7, 2023

Divork Origi is soo useless OmG!! Pioli bring on Leao and Giroud! Why does it look like he’s playing for a draw ffs — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) April 7, 2023

Rebic and Origi are just abysmal. Just how do you not score from a through pass like that….man shot straight at the keeper with power. He can't even place a shot. The fact that he got lots of goals for Milan is a mystery — Rohit Rajeev (@keralista) April 7, 2023

Origi needs to come off. Absolutely useless player. Give CDK a go here. I don’t care how disappointing he’s been. He’s still better than Origi any day of the week. — Chris (@acmilano94) April 7, 2023

I've never seen one player make the whole team look so bad as much as Origi does. — Maverick Milanista (@MilanMaverick) April 7, 2023

I really had hope for Origi now I'm wondering how many Saudi Pro League teams he starts for — [email protected]@ll (@Bd_irB_ll) April 7, 2023

I'm sorry but why does Origi play like he started every game so far this season. He looks so exhausted ? — Dil ?? (@Dil329) April 7, 2023

We paid 4M total for Rebic & Origi and still got ripped off — Grego ?? (@Grego_1899) April 7, 2023

Origi is the worst striker I've seen in my life. — Umbrella Corporation (Biohazard) (@_drizzy_louiz) April 7, 2023

What does Origi even do — ACMatt 19? (@ACMatt93) April 7, 2023

Milan find themselves 22 points behind league leaders Napoli, who are closing in on their third Serie A title.

Origi’s current deal runs until the summer of 2026, although a difficult first season in Italy currently indicates that a move may come earlier than planned.

Still only 27, the former Liverpool hero will be hoping for his career to ignite sooner rather than later given that he still has plenty of miles left in the tank.