LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 8, 2023: AC Milan's Divock Origi looks dejected after missing a chance during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Tottenham Hotspur FC and AC Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Divock Origi “jeered” as AC Milan ask “what exactly does he do?”

Divock Origi holds a special place in Liverpool hearts for his legendary moments, but his legacy has not translated over to his new club.

The Belgian joined AC Milan last summer upon the expiry of his contract at Liverpool, leaving as one of the most popular figures in the club’s recent history.

Historic goals in games that included the 2019 Champions League final and semi-final comeback against Barcelona have cemented his name in Liverpool folklore.

Unfortunately for Origi, he has yet to feel that same level of affection in Milan, with sections of his own supporters making their feelings heard after his latest performance against Empoli.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tuesday, December 13, 2022: AC Milan's Divock Origi during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. Arsenal won 2-1, and 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The forward was replaced by Olivier Giroud with 20 minutes of his side’s 0-0 draw with Empoli to play, with Football Italia noting that he left the field to a chorus of boos and jeers by sections of the San Siro crowd.

The 27-year-old has managed just two goals in Serie A this season and a series of missed chances in the goalless draw prompted many of the home fans to lose their patience.

Origi touched the ball just 24 times in 69 minutes, and fans online were equally damning in their responses, with one supporter questioning “what exactly does he do?”

Milan find themselves 22 points behind league leaders Napoli, who are closing in on their third Serie A title.

Origi’s current deal runs until the summer of 2026, although a difficult first season in Italy currently indicates that a move may come earlier than planned.

Still only 27, the former Liverpool hero will be hoping for his career to ignite sooner rather than later given that he still has plenty of miles left in the tank.

