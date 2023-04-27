There has been plenty of news and reaction following Liverpool’s 2-1 win against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Liverpool investment source ruled out

Liverpool are actively looking for new investors to help boost the club financially, but that influx won’t be coming from the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore.

GIC Private Limited were rumoured to be interested in Liverpool but, journalist Dave Powell, of the Liverpool Echo, reported they are now “not interested in taking a stake in the club.”

Powell continued: “Talks with interested parties over a partial stake in the club are ongoing and a positive conclusion could arrive by the end of the summer.”

Liverpool’s current owner, John W. Henry, was in attendance at the London Stadium on Wednesday night, as Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1.

With player incomings needed this summer, Jurgen Klopp said that he “had talks” with the FSG figurehead after the match.

3 things today:

Trent Alexander-Arnold has launched ‘The After Academy’, an initiative designed to support footballers who haven’t made it professionally in finding a new path

Curtis Jones was praised again by Klopp after beating West Ham, with the manager saying he “set the tone” for Liverpool – what a month it’s been for the 22-year-old

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool’s reaction to going behind was “by far the best” this season – well they’ve had enough practice

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sport Bild are reporting that “a delegation from Liverpool FC had sought talks with Ryan Gravenberch’s management in the past few days”

After beating Arsenal, Man City manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport that he feels “lucky” that Liverpool “pushed” Man City from complacency – we hope you’re happy Pep

Fabio Carvalho has said the biggest thing he’s learned at Liverpool is “patience”, in an interview with Hypebeast

Latest chat from elsewhere

Liverpool learned another of their Premier League opponents next season as Sheffield United secured automatic promotion from the Championship alongside Burnley – just the play-off positions to be decided now

With a goal for Man City in their 4-1 win against Arsenal, Erling Haaland beat Mo Salah‘s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season – we’d still much rather Mo in our team, though!

Former Red Neco Williams fractured his jaw last night in a collision with his Nottingham Forest teammate, Brennan Johnson – wishing you a speedy recovery Neco

Tweet of the day

Thiago just can’t resist a kickabout.

There are three Premier League fixtures on Thursday night – the two we’re most interested in are Tottenham vs. Man United and Everton vs. Newcastle.

They are on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 2 at 8.15pm (BST) and 7.45pm respectively.

It might be difficult for some Reds to choose who they’re rooting for at Goodison Park!