Making his third consecutive start for Liverpool, Curtis Jones pulled off an outstanding display at Leeds which vindicated Jurgen Klopp‘s faith in him.

Prior to the draws with Chelsea and Arsenal and Monday night’s 6-1 win over Leeds, Jones had only started two games in the entirety of the season.

But Klopp has trusted him with back-to-back-to-back starts for the first time since early 2022, in a run of five consecutive starts against Brentford, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Leicester.

It comes in a season ravaged by ongoing fitness problems, with Jones unable to train regularly, but both he and his manager are now hopeful he has fully recovered.

The pass from @curtisjr_10 is perfection ?@DiogoJota18 restoring our two-goal advantage in #LEELIV with a fine finish ? pic.twitter.com/CuNlwPZnj9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 17, 2023

The faith Klopp showed in starting the 22-year-old over a fit-again Thiago at Elland Road was rewarded with a mature display that included an assist for Diogo Jota‘s second.

In his post-match analysis, Jamie Carragher lauded that “fantastic” pass from Jones, while he was one of many to take to Twitter to praise the Scouser:

Brilliant from Curtis Jones!

Jota’s got a goal & an assist, never saw that coming after his first 30 mins!!! #LEELIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 17, 2023

Curtis Jones has offered a real reminder of just how good he is over the last three games. Still only 22 and closing in on 100 games for a Liverpool side that has won everything in recent years. Has a huge role to play going forward if he can shake off the injuries. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 17, 2023

Curtis Jones just showed exactly who he is and what he can do. He’s had to be patient with injuries and a lack of opportunities but that’s what he can do with minutes. The reaction from Jurgen Klopp at the end said it all. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) April 17, 2023

“He’s been our best midfielder since coming into the side.” – TomK42 in the This Is Anfield comments.

Plenty to take from tonight but thought Curtis Jones was excellent; disciplined out of possession and decisive in the final third. After a nightmare 18 months hopefully he’s able to use that as a starting point. On his day, Liverpool don’t have many like him. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 17, 2023

Just seen his assist to Jota back for the first time and it’s absolutely brilliant. Has the confidence to take the ball off Gakpo’s toes & ignore the easy pass out to Salah. Telling of his confidence in the second half. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 17, 2023

Another good performance was by Curtis Jones. 100% Dribbles Completed (4/4)

4 Progressive Passes

1 Assist

2/5 Tackles Won

4 Recoveries pic.twitter.com/9UVDpZSIUw — Pranav (@pranav_m28) April 17, 2023

“Either Trent or Curtis were MOTM for me. “Curtis continuously pushed the ball up field and was strong on the ball, constantly wiggling through tight spaces. His ball to Jota was exquisite.” – JonKneeV in the This Is Anfield comments.

Curtis Jones can and is a player. If he could stay fit and do it consistently is another thing. I will get the same knobs who say I’m only loyal cos he’s home grown, I’m loyal cos I think he’s got quality and we paid nothing for him. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) April 17, 2023

No but Curtis Jones tonight ? Watching him blossom after a few decent games is so so so satisfying. Keep on plugging away my guy @curtisjr_10 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 17, 2023

“Curtis did really well too. He closed down, chased down, got out of tight spots. Reminded me of a certain Gini but with a killer pass and courage to take on players.” – LiverpoolinMelbourne in the This Is Anfield comments.

Jones today ???? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 17, 2023

Also @curtisjr_10 has been class. Refreshing to see. There’s a player in there – everything tonight has been done with pace and energy – sometimes the only things missing from his game. Great to see him start consecutive matches aswell #LFC #YNWA — Billy Sisson (@BillSisson7) April 17, 2023

It is encouraging to see Jones produce such a confident and composed display after a frustrating season, both personally and collectively.

Now in his fourth full campaign with the first team, the academy graduate was expected to step up and become a reliable option in Klopp’s midfield, but a stress response injury put paid to that.

He looks to be making up for lost time in these final months of the season, though, and it would be no surprise to see him start again when Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield on Saturday.