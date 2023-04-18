★ PREMIUM
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jamie Carragher leads Liverpool fans’ praise for ‘Gini-like’ Curtis Jones

Making his third consecutive start for Liverpool, Curtis Jones pulled off an outstanding display at Leeds which vindicated Jurgen Klopp‘s faith in him.

Prior to the draws with Chelsea and Arsenal and Monday night’s 6-1 win over Leeds, Jones had only started two games in the entirety of the season.

But Klopp has trusted him with back-to-back-to-back starts for the first time since early 2022, in a run of five consecutive starts against Brentford, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Leicester.

It comes in a season ravaged by ongoing fitness problems, with Jones unable to train regularly, but both he and his manager are now hopeful he has fully recovered.

The faith Klopp showed in starting the 22-year-old over a fit-again Thiago at Elland Road was rewarded with a mature display that included an assist for Diogo Jota‘s second.

In his post-match analysis, Jamie Carragher lauded that “fantastic” pass from Jones, while he was one of many to take to Twitter to praise the Scouser:

“He’s been our best midfielder since coming into the side.”

TomK42 in the This Is Anfield comments.

“Either Trent or Curtis were MOTM for me.

“Curtis continuously pushed the ball up field and was strong on the ball, constantly wiggling through tight spaces. His ball to Jota was exquisite.”

JonKneeV in the This Is Anfield comments.

“Curtis did really well too. He closed down, chased down, got out of tight spots. Reminded me of a certain Gini but with a killer pass and courage to take on players.”

LiverpoolinMelbourne in the This Is Anfield comments.

It is encouraging to see Jones produce such a confident and composed display after a frustrating season, both personally and collectively.

Now in his fourth full campaign with the first team, the academy graduate was expected to step up and become a reliable option in Klopp’s midfield, but a stress response injury put paid to that.

He looks to be making up for lost time in these final months of the season, though, and it would be no surprise to see him start again when Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield on Saturday.

