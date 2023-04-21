Kostas Tsimikas has been touted with a move away from Liverpool this summer, with a Greek journalist now clearing up claims over his future.

It has been a quiet season for Tsimikas, who has made 24 appearances for the Reds but only clocked 1,138 minutes on the pitch.

That is an average of 47.4 minutes per outing, though the left-back has still contributed six assists in that time – the fourth-most of any Liverpool player.

Having only started nine of his 24 games, again finding himself firmly behind Andy Robertson, there has been speculation over a possible summer move for Tsimikas.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, for example, named the 26-year-old as one of 14 players who could potentially leave the club in the transfer window.

Doyle’s list was almost entirely speculative, but there have been muted suggestions Tsimikas could push for the exit after three seasons as second choice.

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, however, neither player nor club are looking to part ways in the summer.

“Tsimikas does not want to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer period. Klopp does not want to sell him,” he wrote on Twitter.

“As we speak, there is no story of Tsimikas leaving Liverpool.”

It is perhaps no surprise that Liverpool would look to retain their No. 21, but it is more encouraging to hear that, at least according to Chorianopoulos, Tsimikas is happy at Anfield.

He is already a first-choice starter with his country, which eliminates one motivation for pushing for a starting spot elsewhere, while he regularly features in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad at Liverpool.

In fact, Tsimikas has only missed the matchday squad on two occasions all campaign, those being the two very first games due to a knee injury.

The Greek is a popular figure in the player who has formed a strong bond with Mohamed Salah in particular, with his presence in the dressing clearly positive.

Whether any emerging interest would force Liverpool or Tsimikas to reconsider their stance, of course, remains to be seen.