Your daily rundown of Liverpool news features the latest on a bizarre elbow to Andy Robertson and the Reds’ latest midfield target.
Hatzidakis stood down from Premier League duties
Liverpool vs. Arsenal linesman Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from Premier League duties as an investigation takes place into his conduct during Sunday’s game.
Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Robertson in a heated discussion at half time, with the PGMOL now said to be looking into the situation more closely.
The refereeing governing body released a statement today confirming that the linesman will not be involved in any fixtures until the investigation reaches its conclusion.
Reds interested in young English midfielder & Firmino “emotional” about exit
- Bristol City’s 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott is said to have attracted interest from Liverpool according to reports in the Daily Mail
- Roberto Firmino has admitted he is “emotional” about his forthcoming departure following a later equaliser against Arsenal
- Lucas Leiva was involved in Gremio’s trophy celebrations as a Luis Suarez goal helped his former team lift the Campeonato Gaucho
Post-Arsenal news
- Jurgen Klopp explained Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s more advanced role against Arsenal, insisting it is “not the first time” the defender has played in midfield
- Klopp also confessed that he and his staff “will talk about” removing Mohamed Salah from penalty duties following a fourth miss in 11 attempts
- Arsenal have been rightly praised for their classy response to the Hillsborough anniversary tributes this weekend
Latest chat from elsewhere
- Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is reported to be in negotiations with Leicester over the vacant managerial position (Sky Sports)
- The PGMOL have admitted that Brighton should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma during Saturday’s clash with Tottenham (BBC)
- Arsenal are set to play in this year’s Major League Soccer All-Star match (The Athletic)
Video of the day and match of the night
We have finally got some good news regarding the fitness of Luis Diaz, with the forward expected to make a full return next Monday against Leeds.
After securing promotion at the weekend, you can get a sneak peek of some Premier League opposition for next season as Burnley take on Sheffield United.
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.30pm (BST).
