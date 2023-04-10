★ PREMIUM
Arsenal linesman stood down & English prodigy ‘tracked’ – Latest LFC News

Your daily rundown of Liverpool news features the latest on a bizarre elbow to Andy Robertson and the Reds’ latest midfield target.

 

Hatzidakis stood down from Premier League duties

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool is held back by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool after being struck by linesman Constantine Hatzidakis at half time during the Premier League (Image: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage/Alamy Live News)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal linesman Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from Premier League duties as an investigation takes place into his conduct during Sunday’s game.

Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Robertson in a heated discussion at half time, with the PGMOL now said to be looking into the situation more closely.

The refereeing governing body released a statement today confirming that the linesman will not be involved in any fixtures until the investigation reaches its conclusion.

 

Reds interested in young English midfielder & Firmino “emotional” about exit

CARDIFF, WALES - Monday, March 29, 2021: England's Alex Scott during an Under-18 international friendly match between Wales and England at Leckwith Stadium. England won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bristol City’s 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott is said to have attracted interest from Liverpool according to reports in the Daily Mail

 

Post-Arsenal news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Klopp also confessed that he and his staff “will talk about” removing Mohamed Salah from penalty duties following a fourth miss in 11 attempts

  • Arsenal have been rightly praised for their classy response to the Hillsborough anniversary tributes this weekend

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side's midweek FA Cup clash

  • The PGMOL have admitted that Brighton should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma during Saturday’s clash with Tottenham (BBC)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

We have finally got some good news regarding the fitness of Luis Diaz, with the forward expected to make a full return next Monday against Leeds.

After securing promotion at the weekend, you can get a sneak peek of some Premier League opposition for next season as Burnley take on Sheffield United.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.30pm (BST).

