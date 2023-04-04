Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge looking to pick up a much-needed three points against manager-less Chelsea. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 8pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Teams
Chelsea: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Felix, Havertz
Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Mudryk, Pulisic, Sterling
Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Nunez, Jota, Firmino
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Carvalho, Arthur, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold
