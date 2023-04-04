★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Chelsea vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League match here

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge looking to pick up a much-needed three points against manager-less Chelsea. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 8pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Chelsea: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Felix, Havertz

Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Mudryk, Pulisic, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Nunez, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Carvalho, Arthur, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

Our coverage updates automatically below:

