LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 30, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (L) challenges Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Follow the Premier League clash here

Liverpool host Tottenham in an important Premier League encounter this afternoon. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Carvalho, Jota, Nunez

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sarr, Devine, Lucas, Richarlison, Danjuma

Our coverage updates automatically below:

