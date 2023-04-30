Liverpool host Tottenham in an important Premier League encounter this afternoon. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Carvalho, Jota, Nunez

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sarr, Devine, Lucas, Richarlison, Danjuma

