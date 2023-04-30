Liverpool made a meal of their three-goal lead as they took on Tottenham at Anfield, with a wild second half playing out for a 4-3 victory.

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham

Premier League (33), Anfield

April 30, 2023

Goals

Jones 3′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Diaz 5′ (assist – Gakpo)

Salah pen 15′ (assist – Gakpo)

Kane 40′

Son 77′

Richarlison 90+2′

Jota 90+4′

Ahead of kickoff at Anfield, there was uncertainty over whether the Spurs which crumbled at Newcastle or the Spurs which fought back at Man United would show up.

Within five minutes, it became clear it was the former, with Curtis Jones touched in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross and then Luis Diaz netting on his first start since October to make it 2-0.

Liverpool were irrepressible early on, and with Cody Gakpo leading the charge, Cristian Romero gave the referee no choice but to award a penalty as he scythed the Dutchman down, allowing Mo Salah to step up and convert on his 300th appearance.

Tottenham were, by and large, awful, but there was a chance for Heung-min Son after Andy Robertson‘s sloppy touch late in the half, only to be cleared off the line by Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk slipped in the buildup to Spurs’ goal for 3-1, however, with Ivan Perisic arrowing in a cross for Harry Kane to volley in.

HT: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

It was a much closer start to the half after the break, with Son and Romero both hitting the post within the space of minutes, in a clear warning to Liverpool.

A Pedro Porro drive forced a fingertip save from Alisson, as the Reds invited more pressure than they should have through a shaky defensive display.

Jurgen Klopp turned to his bench on the hour, with Diaz withdrawn in a likely pre-planned change as Diogo Jota took his place, while a shaky Harvey Elliott was swapped for Jordan Henderson.

Then there was a second for Spurs, this time for Son, who broke the offside trap as Robertson played him on and finished excellently for 3-2.

Nerves set in for Liverpool, and a long pause after Jota’s high boot on Oliver Skipp allowed the away fans to whip up a frenzy to only heighten the pressure on Klopp’s side.

Then there was Richarlison, the ex-Everton striker, with the stoppage-time equaliser – only to be cancelled out by a superb winner from Jota 99 seconds later in front of a jubilant Kop.

Richarlison barely had time to put his shirt back on as Anfield erupted, with Klopp pulling his hamstring in wild celebrations as Liverpool moved up to fifth.

TIA Man of the Match: Curtis Jones

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott (Henderson 63′), Jones (Milner 86′); Salah, Diaz (Jota 63′), Gakpo (Nunez 73′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Carvalho

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro (Lucas 90′), Hojbjerg, Skipp (Richarlison 84′), Perisic (Danjuma 90′); Kulusevski (Sarr 66′), Son, Kane

Subs not used: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Devine

Next match: Fulham (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, May 3, 8pm (BST)