A reliable Liverpool journalist has described talks over investment as “relatively well advanced,” with a deal “possible” before the season ends.

Fenway Sports Group began to accelerate their search for new investment into Liverpool in November, with talks taking place over the past five months.

Speculation over an outright sale was quashed in February when John W. Henry confirmed FSG would hold onto their asset, while March brought news that “major media companies” were involved.

One of those was Liberty Media, which owns Formula 1 among other entities, though it remains to be seen whether a deal with the American group would be secured.

Progress appears to have been made in talks, however, with The Athletic’s James Pearce explaining in a recent Q&A that talks were suggested to be “relatively well advanced.”

The journalist added that he got the impression it was “possible something would be agreed before the end of the season.”

While it is not definitive news, it is encouraging as FSG seek to bring in further funds ahead of the summer transfer window, with the season ending on May 28.

FSG president Mike Gordon recently resumed duties in running the club after a break over the winter, which provides some stability within the process.

The imminent departure of sporting director Julian Ward is an ongoing concern, however, with the transfer chief set to leave at the end of the campaign in June.

Pearce did add elsewhere, though, that he would expect Ward’s replacement to be “sorted out over the next month,” with other sources reporting that this would be an external appointment.

As Liverpool work towards a vital rebuild project this summer, it seems as though the pieces are starting to fall into place.

FSG will retain their majority shareholding whenever a new investment deal is announced.