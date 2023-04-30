Liverpool gave us far more than we bargained for after letting their 3-0 lead slip only to score the winner at the death against Tottenham. Have you caught your breath yet?

Three goals inside the first 15 minutes saw Liverpool cruise to a healthy advantage, with Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all punishing Tottenham.

But the Reds’ sloppy play to close out the half was a prime example of their Jekyll and Hyde tendencies, gifting the visitors too many opportunities to find their footing.

The upright proved to be more reliable for Liverpool than their own defence at times, before Son Heung-min and Richarlison completed, what they thought was, a comeback that the Reds gifted them.

Then entered Diogo Jota, scoring immediately after the kickoff for 4-3 – it saw Jurgen Klopp pull his hamstring and Anfield burst into life.

The job should have been done without a hero’s finish, but we’ll take it!

Well, try and sum that one up!

The overall performance opened the door to further questions about the Reds’ system but, at this stage, a win is still a win:

? This match has been a smorgasbord for what Liverpool can be and have been. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 30, 2023

Can get my head round how a defence of players that good can make such basic errors every game — hewonitfrombrock (@wonitfrombrock) April 30, 2023

If Liverpool are to continue with this set-up, with the left-back as a hybrid third centre-back, I'm not sure Robertson can play the role. In other instances, it's a centre-back (White, Ake) converted to the wide centre-back role. Much harder the other way around. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 30, 2023

FUCK YES!!!!! 3 points and that’s all that matters for the rest of this trash fire of a season. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) April 30, 2023

That match had everything. Spurs shitting themselves. Liverpool shitting themselves. The officials shitting themselves. Nobody wanted to be outdone. — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) April 30, 2023

3-0 up at Anfield

3-2 in the 90th minute

3-3 in injury time

4-3 Full time result Where have we seen that before pic.twitter.com/8iz4OKFufL — Rory Fitzgerald (@RoryFitz9) April 30, 2023

“One of the weirdest games ever.. Mixed feelings all day long on how we had the best 20 minutes the entire season starting off absolutely on fire to switching off completely at Anfield infront of the Kop… Thank God almighty for the win and let’s just keep it there.” – LFC Pride in the TIA comments.

“Important 3 points to secure Europa but it’s clear we need at least 2 midfield dominators and a CB in the summer or it’s going to be pretty tough to control games.” – kch0312 in the TIA comments.

One of the dumbest games of football you'll ever see. Madness from start to finish. — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) April 30, 2023

What a silly, silly football team ? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 30, 2023

What a glorious Anfield moment. Never give up. Oh his name is Diogo! — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) April 30, 2023

Richarlison, thought you had the last say, did you?

We have one word: Unlucky!

Those wild Richarlison celebrations followed by that Jota winner. If Carlsberg did finales….. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 30, 2023

Great start. Crazy finish. #LFC need to be better. Too open at the back. But, another win! — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) April 30, 2023

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/eBK5VBXSCI — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 30, 2023

That whole Richarlison 6 minutes is one of the most Evertonian things I’ve ever seen — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) April 30, 2023

It was a bad day for a ref we know all too well…

The shocking tackle on Diaz was an unwelcome jolt to the system. And yet, there was no caution, no free-kick, no second look. Work that one out. It wasn’t the only questionable decision from Paul Tierney:

Just seen that Skipp shin cruncher on Diaz again. That’s surely a red. Tierney didn’t even give a free kick. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 30, 2023

The bias against Salah is ridiculous. That’s been happening to him all game. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 30, 2023

This has to be the worst ref in the league, maybe the world. — Karl (@KarlThyer) April 30, 2023

Awful challenge from Skipp that leaves Diaz needing treatment, all good in Tierney’s eyes though, backed up by whoever is playing with the VAR buttons this week. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) April 30, 2023

That’s a dirty fucking foul. Completely overlooked. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) April 30, 2023

Tierney retains his crown of worst referee in the world. — The Dosadi Experiment MSc MRSB MSc MRSC (@PaulWMcCormack) April 30, 2023

And there was a clear standout…

Jones opened the scoring for the Reds, but his performance encompassed more than just his first strike of the season and Reds were quick to heap praise:

Curtis Jones deserves that. Has been superb since his re-introduction into the team. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 30, 2023

Well done Curtis. Pressing caused keeper to kick it out of play. He's one who's running hasn't slowed down during the game. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 30, 2023

Curtis Jones work ethic has been insane in recent games — Furr_Mean_Yo! (@bobiFurr) April 30, 2023

Most head scratching development of LFC season? Curtis Jones has become a stud over night…FINALLY looking like the player we’ve been promised for 2-3 years ?????? — Off The Wagon (@OTWSportsRadio) April 30, 2023

This was Liverpool being the Liverpool we have come to know this season, it is just that we got the whole show in a single match.

That we could give Spurs hope after flying to a three-goal lead is far from acceptable, but at least the power of recovery remained at the death.

Fewer heart palpitations and more three points against Fulham, please.