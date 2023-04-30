★ PREMIUM
2PWF64E Liverpool, UK. 30th Apr, 2023. Curtis Jones of Liverpool (r) celebrates with his teammate Andrew Robertson after scoring his teams 1st goal. Premier League match, Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday 30th April 2023. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. pic by Chris Stading/Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live news Credit: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool “madness” leaves fans bemused by “1 of dumbest games of football”

Liverpool gave us far more than we bargained for after letting their 3-0 lead slip only to score the winner at the death against Tottenham. Have you caught your breath yet?

Three goals inside the first 15 minutes saw Liverpool cruise to a healthy advantage, with Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all punishing Tottenham.

But the Reds’ sloppy play to close out the half was a prime example of their Jekyll and Hyde tendencies, gifting the visitors too many opportunities to find their footing.

The upright proved to be more reliable for Liverpool than their own defence at times, before Son Heung-min and Richarlison completed, what they thought was, a comeback that the Reds gifted them.

Then entered Diogo Jota, scoring immediately after the kickoff for 4-3 – it saw Jurgen Klopp pull his hamstring and Anfield burst into life.

The job should have been done without a hero’s finish, but we’ll take it!

 

Well, try and sum that one up!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 30, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The overall performance opened the door to further questions about the Reds’ system but, at this stage, a win is still a win:

“One of the weirdest games ever.. Mixed feelings all day long on how we had the best 20 minutes the entire season starting off absolutely on fire to switching off completely at Anfield infront of the Kop… Thank God almighty for the win and let’s just keep it there.”

LFC Pride in the TIA comments.

“Important 3 points to secure Europa but it’s clear we need at least 2 midfield dominators and a CB in the summer or it’s going to be pretty tough to control games.”

kch0312 in the TIA comments.

 

Richarlison, thought you had the last say, did you?

We have one word: Unlucky!

 

It was a bad day for a ref we know all too well…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 30, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (R) speaks to the referee as he attempts to get Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) sent off during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The shocking tackle on Diaz was an unwelcome jolt to the system. And yet, there was no caution, no free-kick, no second look. Work that one out. It wasn’t the only questionable decision from Paul Tierney:

 

And there was a clear standout…

Jones opened the scoring for the Reds, but his performance encompassed more than just his first strike of the season and Reds were quick to heap praise:

This was Liverpool being the Liverpool we have come to know this season, it is just that we got the whole show in a single match.

That we could give Spurs hope after flying to a three-goal lead is far from acceptable, but at least the power of recovery remained at the death.

Fewer heart palpitations and more three points against Fulham, please.

