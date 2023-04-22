Nottingham Forest travel to Anfield this weekend after picking up all three points against Liverpool back in October. So who is fit for the Reds?

The Liverpool of old showed up at Leeds on Monday night, as a ruthless display culminated in a 6-1 scoreline and a first away win in two months.

A similar showing on Saturday afternoon would go a long way to securing another much-needed victory against a side battling for their lives at the foot of the table.

Roberto Firmino has picked up a muscle issue which will rule him out of Liverpool’s next three games

Jurgen Klopp told the media in his pre-match press conference that it is “impossible” that Roberto Firmino will feature this weekend, along with next week’s clashes with West Ham and Tottenham at least.

Here is a list of current injuries and those who are available for Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest:

Firmino’s injury rules him out for Saturday’s game and will now not be involved for the rest of April.

Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez were absent from team training earlier this week, but it is expected that both will be available, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle explaining that the defenders were taking part in individual programmes.

Luis Diaz is also in contention after coming off the bench to make his first appearance in six months during the win against Leeds.

Naby Keita continues to nurse a muscle injury, with a timeframe for his return remaining uncertain.

Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are unavailable for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Nottingham Forest

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho, Diaz