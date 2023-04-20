The noise surrounding Mason Mount and Liverpool continues to grow louder, with a summer transfer looking increasingly likely.

The Reds’ interest in Mount dates back to the end of last year but has ramped up in recent months, with Liverpool’s summer midfield overhaul firmly in motion.

A handful of previous reports have claimed Liverpool to be “leading” the race, to have held “productive” talks and that Chelsea are “resigned” to his exit.

Now, the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg, who was one of the first to report Liverpool’s interest back in November, states Mount “looks increasingly likely to join Liverpool.”

With Chelsea needing to offload players to balance out their spending this summer, they know homegrown players will recoup a healthy transfer fee.

The price tag for Mount is claimed to be £70 million, but Liverpool will no doubt be eager to use Chelsea‘s position against them, plus the midfielder’s contract situation, to move the price down.

The London club have put themselves in a corner in relation to their finances and the Reds may be sniffing around for more than just Mount, with strong links to Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill.

With homegrown players a need for Liverpool, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract this summer, it is no wonder they are positioning themselves accordingly.

And they are not to waste any time in making moves, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce having previously stated that the Reds “want to target new players as soon as the transfer window opens.”

Having experienced a disruptive pre-season last year, Jurgen Klopp will be eager for a more seamless summer and integrating new signings into the set-up as soon as possible is paramount to that plan.

With Chelsea lacking clarity from the boardroom down, Liverpool will know there are deals to be had and Mount is clearly at the top of the to-do list.