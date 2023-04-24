Mohamed Salah made yet more Liverpool history on Saturday as his winning goal took him up to sixth on the club’s all-time goalscorers list.

After two Diogo Jota goals were cancelled out by Nottingham Forest equalisers, the Egyptian’s 70th-minute strike was enough to seal all three points for the Reds in an eventful second half.

It puts the forward level with Robbie Fowler on 183 goals in all competitions and is his 27th of the season with seven games still left to play.

Speaking after the game, the 30-year-old expressed his delight in putting his name alongside Liverpool legends and insisted that there is plenty still to come.

“The sixth top scorer for Liverpool? It’s good to achieve this number in less than six years,” Salah told beIN Sports.

“Fowler is a legend for the club, so I’m proud to be equal with him after six seasons. I hope to score more goals and break more numbers.”

It is not the first time this season that Salah has matched or surpassed a Fowler milestone.

His brace in the 7-0 thrashing of Man United in March saw him overtake Fowler’s total of 128 Premier League goals, describing himself as “honoured” in a post-match social media post.

Salah’s double away at Leeds last Monday also saw him move above Fowler as the Premier League‘s highest scorer of left-footed goals.

As ever, the Egypt skipper remains unsatisfied as he continues on his quest to cement his place as a club legend.

His next goal will take him beyond Fowler’s tally, but he will no doubt already have his sights on Steven Gerrard in fifth place with 186 goals.

There is every chance that Salah will end the campaign as one of Liverpool’s top five goalscorers in history, but he still has a long way to go in order to catch Ian Rush on 346.

Roger Hunt and Gordon Hodgson sit in second and third position with 285 and 241 goals respectively – there is no doubt Salah has already done the maths to figure out his chances of catching those sorts of names.