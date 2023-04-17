Another record for Mohamed Salah? You bet. This one came thanks to another left-foot finish against Leeds.

Liverpool’s No. 11 scored both his 25th and 26th goal of the season and the 181st and 182nd of his Anfield career on Monday night, paving the way for a valuable victory at Elland Road.

His first strike was emphatic on his left foot, beyond Illan Meslier before he could even attempt to deny the Egyptian at his near post.

For Salah, it took Liverpool one step closer to victory but also saw him overtake former Red Robbie Fowler as the Premier League‘s leading left-foot goalscorer.

The first strike was goal number 106 in the topflight for Salah on his left foot, surpassing Fowler’s 105 that was amassed over 14 different seasons.

Salah’s tally came in half the time, with seven campaigns needed to overtake Liverpool’s former No. 9 – and he even had time to extend it having ended the night with a brace.

The 30-year-old has 135 Premier League goals in total, two of those for Chelsea – and he’s clearly more comfortable using his feet with only eight of those scored via a header.

While Salah has struggled with the inconsistency that has plagued Liverpool’s season, the No. 11 has scored nine and assisted four in his last 12 appearances across all competitions.

His goal contributions in conjunction with renewed confidence from the Reds’ last two performances could yet see a faint flicker of hope remain for salvaging something from this season.

Eight games remaining, let’s see what happens – although we know one thing for sure, there will be more goals for Salah.