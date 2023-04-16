A majority of Liverpool fans voted in favour of no European football whatsoever next season if the Reds miss out on a Champions League spot.

The Reds look set to finish outside the Premier League‘s top four for the first time since 2015/16, which would mean no Champions League nights at Anfield in 2023/24.

It would be the first full season under Jurgen Klopp in which Liverpool have failed to make the grade, something that could set the club back financially as well as on the pitch.

With that in mind, we put it to you to tell us which, if any, of the European competitions you would like to see the Reds compete in next season.

Of those who voted on our Twitter poll, 65.4 percent would prefer a season out of Europe altogether if Champions League football is not an option.

Either of the first two than none at all. After all, for most of them they’re the only trophies they’ve not yet won… — Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) April 5, 2023

Voting no European football is mad. The away trips would be better than CL — Marco (@Marco14Red) April 5, 2023

Europa! Then play the kids/ 3rd team. Give them a chance to gain experience in Europe competition — andy (@andyandyandy555) April 5, 2023

Europa League received 31.2 percent of the vote, while only 3.4 percent were taken by the idea of a first-ever Europa Conference League campaign.

Interestingly, voters on Instagram were more in favour of a European adventure of some description.

Of the 9,973 that took part, 43 percent opted for Europa League football, with just 30 percent preferring an exclusively domestic season.

Five percent voted for the Europa Conference League, while 22 percent chose to sit on the fence and simply view the results for themselves.

Plenty of Facebook users had their say, with David Riley commenting: “Yes Europe to give the reserves a runout and we can win the Conference League with youngsters and reserves.”

Ranj Singh said: “Need a European competition-free season. If we sign four or five players they need to play and adjust to hopefully a new system.”

Maggie Blenkinsopp added: “Personally I think we should now concentrate on the boys getting back to enjoying their football without any added pressure and using next season to start bringing in the young ones as they will be our future.”

Would you prefer a season away from European football or would Europa League or even the Europa Conference League be an attractive option?

Let us know in the comments!