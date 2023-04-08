Who is the referee for Liverpool vs. Arsenal?

Arsenal are the visitors to Anfield this weekend and it’s always a fast-paced game to keep up with. So who is referee for the Liverpool match?

Twenty-nine points separate the teams who meet on Sunday.

In the reverse fixture, Arsenal won with a 76th-minute penalty, awarded by Michael Oliver and scored by Bukayo Saka, after Thiago caught the youngster on the foot.

The referee for the Anfield fixture is Paul Tierney, while Chris Kavanagh is the lead VAR.

Tierney’s assistants are Constantine Hatzidakis and Scott Ledger, and Craig Pawson is on fourth-official duties.

The assistant VAR is Adam Nunn.

Tierney was the man in charge earlier this season when Darwin Nunez was sent off for a ‘headbutt’ on Crystal Palace‘s Joachim Andersen.

It was the second consecutive match in which Tierney had sent off a Liverpool player, with Andy Robertson being shown red against Tottenham last season too.

Jurgen Klopp was booked for his protests during that game, saying after the 2-2 draw: “I have no idea what [Tierney’s] problem is with me.”

The Reds have picked up just four yellow cards in the four games Tierney has taken charge of since, though.

The Wigan-born official has issued 83 yellow cards and two reds in 24 top-flight matches this season.

Arsenal don’t have happy memories with Tierney in charge of late.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost their last five matches when he has been referee.

And overall, while the Gunners won October’s clash against Liverpool, it is the Reds who have had the better of the fixtures in recent years.

The teams met four times last season with Liverpool winning both league clashes as well as progressing in the Carabao Cup, winning 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.