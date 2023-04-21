Who is the referee for Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest are up next for Liverpool in the Premier League, but who will be refereeing the clash?

Michael Oliver will take charge of this weekend’s game as the Reds look to build on a comprehensive 6-1 victory away at Leeds, while Paul Tierney is the lead VAR.

The Northumberland official has refereed 57 Liverpool games throughout his career, more than any other top-flight side.

As is often the case, this weekend’s referee is not without controversy when it comes to officiating the Reds.

Oliver reportedly apologised to Jurgen Klopp for a string of decisions during a 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal earlier this season, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners were awarded a controversial penalty that led to the winning goal, while Liverpool failed to receive one at the other end for a handball by defender Gabriel.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest officials Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver Assistants: Stuart Burt & Dan Cook

Stuart Burt & Dan Cook Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor VAR: Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

The visit of Forest to Anfield will be Oliver’s fifth Liverpool game of the season, with the Reds failing to win any of the previous four.

He has taken charge of two away losses in this campaign, as well as the Reds’ first home defeat in front of fans since 2017 in the 2-1 defeat to Leeds.

Oliver’s last Liverpool outing came in the goalless draw at home to Chelsea back in January – in total, he has dished out six yellow cards to Klopp’s men in 2022/23.

Stuart Burt and Dan Cook will assist Oliver as the linesmen, while fourth official Anthony Taylor will be involved in his second Liverpool game of the month after refereeing the goalless draw away at Chelsea.

Tierney, another non-favourite of Klopp’s, is the lead VAR and will be assisted by Derek Eaton.