Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged Liverpool side for today’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield, saying there were “good reasons” to do so.

For the first time since the start of 2020, the same Liverpool lineup has taken to the field for three consecutive games.

Saturday’s team news comes after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal and a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds that look to have put the Reds back on track as the climax of a strange season nears.

There was faith shown in Curtis Jones, who makes his fourth consecutive start, along with Diogo Jota, who has started five in a row now and on Monday netted his first goals in over a year.

Speaking ahead of kickoff at Anfield, Klopp explained his decision to not tweak his lineup – and conceded that changes were more likely in the coming games.

“The performance [against Leeds] obviously gave some good reasons to stick with the lineup,” he said.

“Then the training week was, again, a good one, to be honest.

“A lot of players showed me they want to start as well, but we will have to make changes now in the next few games.

“We have five in two weeks and that’s clear.

“But for this game, we thought we’d start [with the same team] again and can make really good changes [from the bench], so that’s fine.”

Many supporters would have predicted one or both of Thiago and Darwin Nunez coming back into the side after missing out of late, but their wait continues.

As Klopp explained, though, with clashes with West Ham, Tottenham, Fulham and Brentford to come in the space of 11 days, rhythm will need to make way for rotation.

“I saw rhythm, but we have to show that we can keep rhythm as well,” he continued.

“Yes, it was a good game [at Leeds].

“[We have had] two good games now in a row – with maybe a less-good start against Arsenal, but from then on it was good – so yes, that gives a nice sign.

“We have to prove and show that out there.”