MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) is replaced by substitute Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans question Jurgen Klopp's "bizarre" subs…again  

“Why wait?” – Liverpool fans question Jurgen Klopp’s “bizarre” subs…again

Four substitutions at once, but only 17 minutes after Man City made it 3-1. Jurgen Klopp‘s changes have been scrutinised throughout the season, and they were again on Saturday.

The international break lulled us into a false sense of security, but another humbling defeat has reminded us all of the shortfalls in this Liverpool side.

At half-time, with the scoreboard reading 1-1 there was every reason to think the Reds were in the contest, but that was snuffed out within the first seven minutes of the second half.

Two goals for City and no response from Liverpool on the pitch or from Klopp on the touchline.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp substitutes Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In fact, it was not until the 70th minute, after City were 3-1 up for 17 minutes, that four changes were made at once.

Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino for Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota – too little, too late.

Bizarre in-game management, again, from Klopp, who then replaced Cody Gakpo with James Milner with eight minutes remaining – and it did not escape the attention of fans:

Klopp explained post-match that “City could do what they wanted,” and Liverpool “didn’t challenge,” so the question is why did the decision to make any changes come so late?

“It’s super difficult coming on in a game like this… They didn’t change the game, that’s true, but that’s it,” Klopp said of his substitutes.

The damage was done, yes, but heads had clearly dropped and energy evaporated not long after the third goal, the trigger had to be pulled sooner.

It is not the first time Klopp has been criticised for his choice and timing of substitutes, questionable in-game management which becomes more pronounced when Liverpool are not flying.

One issue of many currently plaguing the season.

