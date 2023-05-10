Liverpool were made to work for their three points against Brentford but a lone Mohamed Salah goal was enough to make it six wins from six.

The Reds went ahead early and were able to keep their second consecutive clean sheet to take the spoils at Anfield to continue an impressive winning run.

Salah has broken records and hit milestones on an almost weekly basis this season and he was once again able to write yet more history into the Liverpool chapter of his career.

Here are 10 key stats from Liverpool’s victory over Brentford.

– Liverpool have now won six successive Premier League games, with each of the last five being by exactly one goal.

The Reds are the first side in the competition to win five in a row by a single goal since Birmingham in December 2009.

– Salah’s winner was his 100th goal at Anfield for the Reds.

– This is the third successive season that Salah has scored at least 30 goals in all competitions, he is only the fourth player in the club’s history to do so – as per Michael Reid.

– Alisson became the seventh Liverpool goalkeeper to register 100 clean sheets for the club in all competitions. Elisha Scott, Tommy Lawrence, Ray Clemence, Bruce Grobbelaar, David James and Pepe Reina are the others.

– Liverpool’s 19 fouls against Brentford is the most they have recorded in a single game since 2015 and the most at Anfield since 2010. Anthony Taylor was certainly whistle happy.

Liverpool conceded 19 fouls against Brentford, their most in a Premier League game since October 2015 v Chelsea (21), and most at Anfield in the league since September 2010 v Sunderland (also 19). #LFC #LIVBRE — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) May 6, 2023

– The 1-0 win was Liverpool’s 1300th top-flight victory at Anfield.

– Liverpool have lost just one of their last 41 home league games – to Leeds in October.

– Since December 2009, Liverpool have never lost at Anfield when leading at half-time. There have been 135 games, 122 wins and 13 draws when winning at the break in that period.

– Salah has now scored in nine consecutive fixtures at Anfield, becoming the first player in the club’s history to do so.

– The Egtypyian’s goal also saw him become the club’s joint-fifth all-time goalscorer, level with Steven Gerrard on 186 goals. Sorry Stevie, you’ll be in the rearview mirror shortly.

There were a remarkable number of statistics to come from the Reds’ victory over Brentford, with Salah serving up some of the best of them.

Three games remain for Liverpool this season, who is to say there won’t be more history to come for the Egyptian?