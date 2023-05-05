The last month of the 2022/23 season is upon and for many, that will be welcomed with open arms. But in May, Liverpool still have plenty to do.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men found a rare run of consistency in the month of April, which has put an unexpected edge to the end of the season.

The Premier League will have seven clubs qualify for one of the three European competitions next season, but the Champions League looks like a job too far now for the Reds.

All they can do is put results on the board and see how the cards fall come May 28, when the curtain closes on what has been a season many have long put a line through.

Still, there are some important dates on the horizon for the first team, women and academy.

Fulham (H) – May 3

The month kicks off with a night under the Anfield lights, for the rearranged meeting with Fulham that was postponed due to their involvement in the FA Cup.

The last time they met was on the opening day, a 2-2 draw that all but set the tone for what we could come to expect from Liverpool this season.

Fulham are in a patchy run of form and Marco Silva will be unable to call upon Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is suspended for the clash.

Brentford (H) – May 6

Just three days later and it is back to Anfield for the penultimate home game of the campaign, and wouldn’t it be nice to give the Bees a taste of their own medicine?

It has been a bright campaign for Thomas Frank’s side but Liverpool need to right the wrong that was the 3-1 defeat by their hands at the turn of the year.

Please, Reds.

Leicester (A) – May 15

A trip to Leicester follows for Monday night football, giving Klopp’s squad a nine-day break between games and extra time to recover from any niggles or injuries.

The Foxes are fighting for their lives and replaced Brendan Rodgers with Dean Smith to make sure of their Premier League safety, ensuring this trip is not going to be straightforward.

It took two own goals from Leicester for Liverpool to win in their previous meeting, and it could be the Reds who deliver a deadly blow in their relegation battle with another win.

Aston Villa (H) – May 20

The final home game of the season is then upon us, and Aston Villa could arrive with European aspirations still in reach.

But this match will hold significance beyond the result as it will be the time to farewell Roberto Firmino after eight seasons, with the No. 9 undoubtedly receiving a goodbye fitting of a legend.

It is also to be the last time Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita arrive at Anfield as Liverpool players, and James Milner too.

It is going to be an emotional afternoon at Anfield, and, hopefully, Bobby is fit to feature.

Anfield Road End Roof Demolished

The conclusion of Liverpool’s season at Anfield will then see the construction team race into action to remove the existing roof on the Anfield Road Stand.

It will mark a significant step towards its completion in time for the 2023/24 season, with the process not to be too dissimilar from the Main Stand back in 2016.

The removal of the existing roof will allow for the two tiers of the new stand to come together, with interior and exterior work ongoing. Exciting times!

Southampton (A) – May 28

The south coast then beckons for the final game of the season, which will lock in which European competition the Reds will feature in for 2023/24 – and if Southampton will still be in the top flight.

At the time of writing, the Saints are rooted to the bottom of the table and look destined to return to the Championship after 11 seasons in the Premier League.

When the final whistle blows, this season can well and truly be put behind us.

New 2023/24 Home Kit Launch

The month of May is also to see the launch of Liverpool’s new home kit for 2023/24.

The strip will be a throwback to the club’s first-ever FA Cup win in 1965, with a bold, white collar accenting the traditional red shirt.

It’s a simple yet effective design, one that is no doubt to prove popular among supporters.

Liverpool Fixtures in May

First Team

Fulham (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, May 3, 8pm

Brentford (H) – Premier League – Saturday, May 6, 5.30pm

Leicester (A) – Premier League – Monday, May 15, 8pm

Aston Villa (H) – Premier League – Saturday, May 20, 3pm

Southampton (A) – Premier League – Sunday, May 28, 4.30pm

Women

Chelsea (A) – WSL – Wednesday, May 3, 7.15pm

Man City (H) – WSL – Sunday, May 7, 2pm

Aston Villa (A) – WSL – Sunday, May 21, 2pm

Everton (A) – WSL – Friday, May 24, 7.30pm

Man United (H) – WSL – Saturday, May 27, 2.30pm

U21s

Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, May 6, 1pm