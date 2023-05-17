Alexis Mac Allister is edging closer to a transfer, with a reliable journalist now reporting he is “keen” on a move to Liverpool.

Brighton‘s midfielder, Mac Allister, is known to be one of Liverpool’s top transfer targets for the summer and now, Merseyside journalist Neil Jones of GOAL says the Argentine is “keen” on a move to Liverpool.

Jones added: “Anfield sources dismissed weekend reports that a £70 million deal was already close to being agreed, but it is understood that Mac Allister is keen on a move to Merseyside, with May seen as a key month in determining the World Cup winner’s future.”

Jurgen Klopp recently explained how he doesn’t just look at a player’s technical ability when making signings.

With this in mind, information from a former Red has made a move for Mac Allister even more likely.

“Klopp is believed to have received glowing feedback on the player’s character and training habits from Adam Lallana, Brighton’s former Liverpool midfielder,” GOAL reported.

“Mac Allister is the one they want, and the one they think they can get.”

After Brighton‘s 3-0 win over Arsenal, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports: “For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo and Mac Allister.”

De Zerbi’s following comments suggest he is already looking at a future without them.

“We have to be ready to bring in more good players and for the others – Mitoma, Estupinan – I think for them the best solution is to stay with us,” said the manager.

Mac Allister isn’t the only midfielder that Liverpool are sizing up.

The most recent player Liverpool have been linked to is Bristol City’s Alex Scott, who won the Championship’s Young Player of the Season award for this campaign.