Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister could leave Brighton in the summer.

On Saturday, the Mirror’s John Richardson reported that Liverpool are “ready to sign” Mac Allister from Brighton.

Less than 24 hours later, after Brighton‘s 3-0 win over Arsenal, the Seagulls’ boss told Sky Sports: “For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo and Mac Allister.”

De Zerbi’s following comments suggest he is already looking at a future without them.

“We have to be ready to bring in more good players and for the others – Mitoma, Estupinan – I think for them the best solution is to stay with us,” said the manager.

“I don’t know if they are ready to play in the big teams. You have to arrive ready in the head. We can offer them the possibility to progress and to improve.”

Journalist Fabrizio Romano’s report, in which he said talks are “very advanced” for midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, also seem to confirm Brighton are consigned to losing at least one key midfielder.

If the deal goes through, it would see the 27-year-old free agent arrive in the Premier League six years after a proposed move to Liverpool dissolved.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, would move to Merseyside as part of a summer overhaul which could see the Reds sign at least three midfielders.

Mason Mount is another player with concrete reports linking him to the Reds.

A move for Mount, though, could be scuppered by Mauricio Pochettino’s imminent appointment at Chelsea.

The English midfielder has barely featured this season due to injury and being out of favour, but the arrival of a new manager could change his fortunes at Stamford Bridge.