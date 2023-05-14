Brighton have already been busy in building their squad for next season, with the third signing lined up likely to then replace Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister has been a key part of Brighton‘s push for Europe under Roberto De Zerbi, but is among those widely expected to leave this summer.

The Argentine, who has scored 10 goals in 30 games in this season’s Premier League, is a priority target for Liverpool, with reports even suggesting a £70 million deal is close.

Despite their step up this season, it is built into Brighton‘s model to operate as a selling club, then recruiting wisely to sustain success.

A £30 million deal for Watford forward Joao Pedro has already been confirmed, while James Milner is set to leave Liverpool for the Amex on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are also close to a verbal agreement to sign Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who will also be a free agent this summer.

The deal for Dahoud is described as “very advanced,” with the south-coast club only having to “fix [the] final details and then sign documents.”

If it goes through, it would see the 27-year-old arrive in the Premier League six years after a proposed move to Liverpool dissolved.

Dahoud was first earmarked as a target by Klopp in 2016, with reports from the Merseyside press confirming Liverpool’s interest as the manager began to shape his new squad.

Marko Grujic had already arrived as the German’s first-ever signing at Anfield, while Piotr Zielinski was also being pursued, with Dahoud another potential addition from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Syrian-born midfielder eventually joined Dortmund instead in 2017, but after 141 appearances for Klopp’s old club the offer of a new contract was not forthcoming.

Now, it appears as though he is close to joining Brighton, with De Zerbi admitting this week that he expects to “lose some important players” in the transfer window.

Mac Allister is chief among those, and with Dahoud able to operate in the same advanced midfield role it is possible that he would be brought in as a de facto replacement.

“I don’t know about next season, but if you want to improve your team you have to decide before [on transfers] to understand the next season,” De Zerbi explained.

“I think we will lose some important players and we have to be ready to start stronger than this season.”