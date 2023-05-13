Liverpool are in pole position to make their first signing of the summer, a new report claims, with Alexis Mac Allister lined up for £70 million.

Brighton midfielder Mac Allister has emerged as the priority target for Jurgen Klopp, after pulling out of a costly pursuit for Jude Bellingham.

The World Cup winner is in his fourth season at the Amex and is expected to depart after a campaign that should see the Seagulls secure European football.

With Liverpool’s midfield rebuild plans moving swiftly ahead, the Mirror‘s John Richardson claims they are the front-runners for a deal worth £70 million.

Fierce negotiators Brighton are likely to sanction an exit for their No. 10, but will clearly only do so for a club-record fee.

The south-coast club sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea last summer for £63 million, but the sale of Mac Allister will top that.

If Liverpool do agree to pay £70 million, it would also be their third-highest transfer spend in history, behind only Darwin Nunez (£85m) and Virgil van Dijk (£75m).

They are not the only suitors for Mac Allister, who does not turn 25 until December, but all signs point to an early move to Anfield.

Talks are likely to speed up at the end of the month, when the Premier League campaign concludes, with Klopp eager to bring any new signings in well in advance of pre-season.

Reports in Mac Allister’s native Argentina have claimed that a five-year contract has already been presented to the player’s agent and father, Carlos.

The former Argentinos Juniors player is not expected to be the only new addition to Liverpool’s midfield this summer, with Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch also coveted.