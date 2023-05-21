Liverpool could only draw 1-1 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, with too many players struggling in a flat performance.

The Reds knew that only a win would do at Anfield, in terms of their Premier League top-four chances, but that rarely looked likely happening.

Ollie Watkins missed a first-half penalty, but Jacob Ramsey put Villa in front soon after, before Roberto Firmino equalised late on in his last-ever home game for Liverpool.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Liverpool had a real off day, despite their late rally, so it is only right to focus on the worst performers to begin with.

It was a poor afternoon for Jordan Henderson (4.8), who provided so little quality and allowed the match to pass him by.

This was a performance that was indicative of the captain’s season, with his best years now clearly behind him and an upgrade needed in his position.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt that Henderson’s “inconsistent distribution” ultimately proved to be his biggest issue, with far too many crosses failing to find their intended target.

Neil Jones of GOAL was more scathing of the 32-year-old, saying he was “not up to scratch with or without the ball” and “did well to last as long as he did.”

In second-last place was Luis Diaz (5.3), who is still very much searching for his best form after a lengthy injury layoff.

TIA’s Henry Jackson thought the Colombian “ran down blind alleys and lost the ball,” adding that his all-round touch is “not quite there currently.”

Curtis Jones (5.4) also failed to repeat his excellent recent form, proving to be part of a Liverpool midfield that was often out-battled by Villa’s middle men.

After a decent start, Doyle felt the youngster “became bogged down and started to lose the ball more often,” while FotMob noted that he only won six out of 14 ground duels.

Alisson (7.0) and Virgil van Dijk (7.0) were good for the Reds, though, and shared the highest average rating.