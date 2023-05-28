Jurgen Klopp is set to shuffle his side for Liverpool’s final-day dead rubber at Southampton, with Caoimhin Kelleher among those to start at St Mary’s.

With little to play for, having already finished fifth and with their opponents relegated, Klopp has opted for fresh legs on Sunday.

The manager is expected to rotate heavily for the 52nd game of the season, and has made a big decision over who starts between the sticks.

Alisson has been given the afternoon off, with not even the Golden Glove to contend after David de Gea secured it last weekend, and Kelleher starts in his place.

It is the first time since January that the Irishman has featured and only the fourth time this season.

His previous three starts came in the domestic cups, with Kelleher’s last Premier League outing being the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in January 2022.

Kelleher has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer, with Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford all interested in the 24-year-old.

Those of a cynical persuasion may see Klopp starting him on the final day of the season as an attempt to keep him sweet, as he plans to retain him for the new campaign.

“I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving,” he told reporters earlier in May.

“It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say.”

As of Sunday, Kelleher has made 21 appearances for Liverpool in four seasons, with his highest tally of appearances (eight) coming last season.