Your final Liverpool news update of the week includes Roberto Firmino‘s fitness, a twist in the Manuel Ugarte tale and an angry agent.

Firmino “nearly there” but not back for Leicester

The wait for Firmino’s return to fitness goes on after Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Brazilian will not be available for the trip to Leicester.

The boss told the media that the forward is “nearly there” in his attempts to get back to full fitness, but his return will not come early enough to feature on Monday night.

Firmino has been out of action since Liverpool’s 6-1 victory away at Leeds last month after sustaining a muscle problem.

It leaves the No. 9 with just two more opportunities to turn out for the Reds before he departs the club on a free transfer this summer.

Ugarte talks ‘forbidden’ & agent speaks on Nunez split

Sporting CP have reportedly ‘forbidden’ any talks to sign Manuel Ugarte after the midfielder’s agent indicated interest from Liverpool according to Correio da Manha, God only knows where this one will go next

The former agent of Darwin Nunez has spoken out after the pair parted ways, declaring that “there is karma” in discussing the split

Liverpool are considering bids for Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch this summer according to the Telegraph

The boss previews Leicester

Klopp identified his side’s away form as something that still needs to be improved despite a recent upturn in results

Summer transfers will not be affected by any failure to finish in the top four this season according to the boss

He did however confess that Champions League qualification remains out of Liverpool’s hands despite knowing that “miracles happen” at Liverpool

Around the grounds

Erling Haaland took the FWA Footballer of the Year award, in news that will surprise absolutely nobody, but there were a number of surprise names among the other selections (Daily Mail)

David Moyes has admitted that there is a “good chance” his captain Declan Rice will leave West Ham this summer (Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola has been moaning again, with his latest complaints from the top of the league table concerning the scheduling of his side’s fixtures (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

The boss isn’t worried about potential signings being impacted by a lack of Champions League football.

The League One playoffs get underway this evening as Sheffield Wednesday make the journey to Peterborough for the first leg of the semi-final.

While it isn’t a game that necessarily concerns us a great deal, the winner could end up getting themselves a trip to Goodison Park next season!

You can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm (BST).