Darwin Nunez has endured a run out of the starting lineup of late, but even from the bench he could target a rarity for Liverpool vs. Fulham.

At the 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on the opening day of the season, Nunez scored 13 minutes into his league debut and then set up Mo Salah‘s goal 10 minutes from time.

The Uruguayan’s strike on the opening day was the 13th scored by a Liverpool substitute against Fulham.

Only against Arsenal (17) and Man United (14) have their subs netted more.

Just one Liverpool player has scored against Fulham in both meetings of a Premier League season: Milan Baros in 2004/05.

Five in a row

Liverpool could win a fifth league game in a row for the first time since April 2022 (in a sequence of 10).

100 up?

Liverpool need seven goals from their last five games to reach 100 in all competitions for the fifth season in the last six.

In the other, 2020/21, they netted 97.

The Reds have scored 15 times in their last four games, with eight different players finding the net in that sequence.

Two goals would also see Salah reach the landmark of 100 at Anfield for Liverpool in all competitions.

Familiar faces

Fabio Carvalho made his league debut for Liverpool in the meeting earlier this season.

Carvalho played four times for Fulham in the Premier League in 2020/21, scoring once in a 3-1 loss at Southampton.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott became Fulham‘s then youngest-ever Premier League player, aged 16 years 30 days, when making his debut in an away defeat at Wolves four years ago on Thursday.

He made three appearances for the Cottagers, all as a substitute.

Master creator

Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted a goal in five consecutive Premier League appearances for the second time in his career (previously in August 2019).

He is the only player in the competition’s history to have done so twice.

Super-subs

Diogo Jota‘s goal against Spurs last Sunday was the sixth time Jurgen Klopp has brought on a substitute who scored a 90th-minute winner in a Premier League game.

No manager has done so more in the history of the competition (Jose Mourinho also six).

Out of form

Fulham have lost six of their last eight league matches, taking six points from a last possible 24 on offer.

They have gone nine league games without keeping a clean sheet, since a 1-0 victory at Brighton in February.

Tonight’s referee

Stuart Attwell has issued 71 yellow cards and two reds in 21 top-flight games this season.

His last Liverpool game was the 3-1 defeat at Brentford on the second day of 2023.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 28, Nunez 15, Firmino 11, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Elliott 5, Jota 5, own goals 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 3, Matip 2, Bajcetic 1, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

Fulham: Mitrovic 12, Pereira 5, Solomon 5, Decordova-Reid 4, Palhinha 4, James 3, Reed 3, Vinicius 3, Willian 3, Wilson 3, own goals 3, Kurzawa 2, Adarabioyo 1, Cairney 1, Diop 1, Ream 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).