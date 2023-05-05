Jurgen Klopp was not entertaining any possible headlines as he gave a response to the club’s decision to play the national anthem at Anfield on Saturday.

At a time when the cost of living is spiralling out of control, King Charles III will parade through London in a golden carriage for his coronation on Saturday.

The obscene show of wealth is a complete disconnect to everyday life and yet the Premier League urged every match this weekend to play the national anthem prior to kick-off.

Liverpool have confirmed they will play ‘God Save the King’ but felt “they were placed in an impossible position” in knowing the reaction of their supporters and the Premier League‘s position.

With this confirmed on the day of Klopp’s press conference, ahead of the clash against Brentford, all eyes turned the manager’s way as he was questioned over the decision straight away.

“The club’s position is my position,” Klopp stressed as he batted the question away. “Besides that, I’ve said it a couple of times, this is definitely a subject I can’t have a proper opinion about.

“I’m from Germany, we don’t have a king or queen, I’m 55 and have no real experience with that. Watching from the outside it’s a nice thing to watch, all the weddings are massive in Germany but no one really feels that.

“That’s it. I’m pretty sure a lot of people in this country will enjoy the coronation, some may not be interested and some will not like it. That’s over the whole country.

“I think that’s all I can say about it. The rest is, the club’s position is my position.”

The club have insisted it is “a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it.”

You can expect boos and chants of “you can stick your coronation up your arse,” with Liverpool supporters not afraid to show what they stand for.

Do not be surprised to see certain publications ask why and condemn Liverpool fans, they are uneducated and show no desire to understand the why.