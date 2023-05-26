Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez is back fit after missing two games with a toe injury, but also revealed two new fitness issues.

Liverpool round off their season with a trip to Southampton on Sunday, already knowing they will finish fifth in the Premier League.

It provides the opportunity for Klopp to shuffle his pack and perhaps give chances to players who will be in more prominent roles in the next campaign.

And though the manager explained in his press conference that Nunez is now back fit, he went on to cast doubt over the involvement of Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate.

“[Darwin] trained yesterday, fully,” he told reporters.

“Ibou was ill yesterday. Robbo felt something in his groin yesterday, we had a scan and it was fine, but we have to see how we can deal with that.

“Long term are still out, that’s clear. The rest should be alright.”

After Man United‘s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday, there is nothing riding on Sunday’s clash at St Mary’s beyond three points and momentum for the summer.

To that end, the likes of Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas could expect to come into a side built around “fresh legs,” as Klopp explained that “it makes sense that we make changes.”

“I didn’t make any kind of decisions, we’re pretty early and I didn’t see the doc yet,” he continued.

“I will have a brief conversation with him and then we will see who is in contention.

“Then I have to make sure we find players who are really, in all departments, ready for the game.

“I think it makes sense that we make changes, to be honest, just to get fresh legs on the pitch and players who want to show something – besides the fact that we want to win the game, that’s clear.”