Liverpool Women derailed Man City‘s hopes of getting back in the title race, and now they can do the same to Man United in the final game of the season.

Matt Beard’s side will finish no lower than seventh in the table in their first season back in the WSL, an achievement that should not go unrecognised.

After a rocky start to the campaign, the Reds have collected 15 of their current 23-point haul since the start of February – a run that included a victory over City.

Goals from Natasha Dowie and Missy Bo Kearns inflicted a 2-1 defeat at the start of May and it quashed any hopes of City forcing themselves back into the title discussion – they can now finish no higher than fourth.

And now the Reds could dish out the same treatment to the red half of Manchester when they meet in the final game of the season on Saturday, in a 2.30pm (BST) kick off.

What’s the state of play in WSL?

With only one game left, the title is in Chelsea‘s hands – they sit two points above United with a superior goal difference of plus five.

United have to secure victory against Liverpool at Prenton Park and hope Chelsea fall to defeat at relegated Reading – a draw for the Blues would require United to beat the Reds by a six-goal margin.

So while United have to hope the cards fall a certain way, Liverpool can deny them even a sniff of the title with a win or a draw on Saturday.

Can think of few better ways to end the season!

How you can watch the match!

Liverpool Women vs. Man United Women will be shown live on BBC One in the UK, which you can live stream on the BBC iPlayer here – coverage starts at 2pm.

Tickets for the match are still available here, £7.50 for an adult ticket and £5 for juniors.

Up the Reds!