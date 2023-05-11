England will begin their U20 World Cup campaign later this month, with Ian Foster calling up one Liverpool player as part of his 23-man squad.

The Young Lions take on Tunisia, Uruguay and Iraq in Group E later this month, with the tournament taking place in Argentina.

Foster has been in charge of the England under-20s since August, earning promotion after winning the Under-19s Euros last summer.

The majority of his squad for the World Cup were involved in that triumph a year ago, including Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Quansah is the only Reds player to have been called up for England duty, with Foster omitting goalkeeper Harvey Davies, who was part of the U19s triumph and in his last squad in March.

James Balagizi is also a recent call-up, but the midfielder has only recently made his return from a long-term injury with Liverpool under-21s.

There is no place for left-back Luke Chambers, either, though he is still fighting relegation with loan club Kilmarnock.

Quansah’s loan spell with Bristol Rovers ended at the weekend, with his 16th appearance for the League One club coming in a 3-2 loss to Bolton on the final day.

He featured in every game for England U19s at last summer’s Euros, scoring the winner in the semi-final against Italy and then assisting a crucial equaliser in the eventual win over Israel in the final.

The 20-year-old then made his debut for the U20s in March, starting in all three friendlies and scoring in a 4-2 victory over the USA.

No other Liverpool players have been called up for the U20 World Cup, though Javier Mascherano will be in the dugout for Argentina.

Quansah is yet to make his first-team debut for Liverpool, but has been on the bench three times and was involved in the mid-season friendly against AC Milan.

The Warrington-born defender is likely to be part of the squad for pre-season, which begins at the AXA Training Centre on July 8.