Liverpool’s new home goalkeeper kit for 2023/24 is likely to be a favourite among supporters, with Nike designs for the next season leaking online.

The club have already officially unveiled their red home kit for next season, with Jurgen Klopp‘s outfield players wearing a throwback to the 1965 FA Cup triumph.

Meanwhile, details of Alisson‘s kit for home games began to leak in March, with the Reds’ goalkeepers to wear black with ‘poison green’ detailing.

The reliable Footy Headlines has now provided further details, while kit enthusiast @KB2X has shared images of the home goalkeeper shorts on Twitter.

With the black-and-green colourway and the camo-style all-over print, it is likely to be popular among fans – with strong sales for black goalkeeper kits in recent years.

Meanwhile, Footy Headlines report that Liverpool’s keepers will wear the same template for the away kit, with a yellow-and-orange shirt accented with black for the logos.

The official colours for the away kit are ‘taxi’, ‘vivid orange’ and black.

Liverpool’s new home goalkeeper kit is expected to be released along with the main kit on May 18, while the away kit is likely to be made available in July.

No details for the third goalkeeper kit have leaked as of yet, though the outfielders are set to wear an abstract design with two different shades of purple.

The away kit, to go along with Alisson‘s yellow and orange, will be green and white, in a throwback to the popular Adidas shirt from 1995/96.